TD Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.65.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $872.33 million, a P/E ratio of -22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $86.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360.66. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 13.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 712,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 85,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 260,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,802,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.