TD Cowen Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $73.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa America downgraded NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.30.

Shares of NKE opened at $73.33 on Monday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1,209,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,508,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $575,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,856 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $533,533,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 612.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,140,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

