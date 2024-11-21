TD Cowen Boosts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $70.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W upgraded GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get GitLab alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.12. 1,313,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,369. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $894,571.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,423,350.03. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. The trade was a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,476,000 after acquiring an additional 132,548 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 189.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter valued at $1,685,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.