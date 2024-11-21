TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze Sells 4,894 Shares of Stock

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,250 ($41.12), for a total value of £159,055 ($201,259.02).

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

TBCG traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,170 ($40.11). 103,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,353. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,813.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,803.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 523.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. TBC Bank Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,299.50 ($29.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,590 ($45.43).

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.

