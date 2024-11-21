TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) Insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze Sells 4,894 Shares of Stock

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report) insider Nino (Venera) Suknidze sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,250 ($41.12), for a total value of £159,055 ($201,259.02).
TBCG traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,170 ($40.11). 103,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,353. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,813.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,803.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 523.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.07. TBC Bank Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,299.50 ($29.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,590 ($45.43).
