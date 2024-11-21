Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $138.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.90.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.7% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $193,879,000 after buying an additional 41,394 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Target by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 217,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,484,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Target by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

