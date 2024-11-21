System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 618 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 610 ($7.72). 10,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 47,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605 ($7.66).

System1 Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 651.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 632.96. The company has a market cap of £77.41 million, a PE ratio of 3,750.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Get System1 Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at System1 Group

In related news, insider Conrad Bona acquired 2,305 shares of System1 Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 629 ($7.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,498.45 ($18,345.50). Also, insider Rupert Howell bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 603 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £6,030 ($7,630.01). Corporate insiders own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

About System1 Group

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Featured Articles

