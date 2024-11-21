SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $355,206.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.