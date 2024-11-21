Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $53.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Semtech had a negative net margin of 107.21% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 105.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 115.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

