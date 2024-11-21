Surf Air Mobility’s (SRFM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.20 target price on the stock.

Surf Air Mobility Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of SRFM opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Surf Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Surf Air Mobility news, major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. bought 1,270,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,588,586.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,730,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,707.50. This trade represents a 87.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,551 shares of company stock valued at $48,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Surf Air Mobility stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Surf Air Mobility Inc. ( NYSE:SRFM Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Surf Air Mobility at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

