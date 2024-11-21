Surf Air Mobility’s (SRFM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.20 target price on the stock.
Surf Air Mobility Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of SRFM opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Surf Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Surf Air Mobility news, major shareholder Palantir Technologies Inc. bought 1,270,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,588,586.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,730,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,707.50. This trade represents a 87.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,551 shares of company stock valued at $48,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Surf Air Mobility
Surf Air Mobility Company Profile
Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Surf Air Mobility
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.