Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$9.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.91.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cormark dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded Superior Plus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Shawn Bradley Vammen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.35 per share, with a total value of C$31,750.00. Also, Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk bought 100,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$632,150.40. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TSE:SPB opened at C$6.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$5.15 and a twelve month high of C$10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -1,440.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

