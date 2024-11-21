Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Trading 1.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 110,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 80,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Straumann Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

About Straumann

(Get Free Report)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.