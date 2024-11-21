Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New $664,000 Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in GoDaddy by 72.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in GoDaddy by 20.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 321.2% in the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 86,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,119,161.60. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,659. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.29. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $92.45 and a one year high of $190.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

