Strategy Asset Managers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,854,000 after acquiring an additional 514,519 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $244.62 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.15 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

