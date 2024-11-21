Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,183,619,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,424,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,970,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,825,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.20.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $243.20 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.83 and a 1-year high of $251.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.29. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

