Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26,088.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after acquiring an additional 322,192 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,888,000 after buying an additional 241,618 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after buying an additional 180,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 75.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after acquiring an additional 110,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $266.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.33 and a 200 day moving average of $249.46. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $277.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.