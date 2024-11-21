StockNews.com Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Buy

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

TCOM traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,488,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,274. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after buying an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,676,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,905,000 after purchasing an additional 639,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

