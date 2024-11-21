StockNews.com Downgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Hold

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
Autohome Trading Up 4.7 %
Autohome declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
