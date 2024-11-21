StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

