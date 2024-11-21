Stephens Cuts PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Price Target to $31.00

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $48.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of PACS Group stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. PACS Group has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PACS Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in PACS Group by 152.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACS Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in PACS Group during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PACS Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

