Stephen C. Evans Sells 2,625 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $156,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,116.89. The trade was a 31.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 450,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 584.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 36.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

