Steele Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

