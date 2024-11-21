Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Steele Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $207.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $162.22 and a one year high of $214.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.