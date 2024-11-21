Steele Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,552 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,261 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,782.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 933,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 922,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after buying an additional 890,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 783,584 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $56.21 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

