Steele Capital Management Inc. Buys 83,425 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,425 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.6% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $87,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

