Steele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,019,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,641,000 after purchasing an additional 355,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,862,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after acquiring an additional 136,038 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,650,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 295,082 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,951,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,715,000 after buying an additional 95,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.