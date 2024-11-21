States Regional Joint Western Sells 62,971 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 62,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $2,249,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,263,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,449,469.56. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

States Regional Joint Western also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, States Regional Joint Western sold 20,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $706,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, States Regional Joint Western sold 175,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $6,517,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, States Regional Joint Western sold 63,004 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $2,067,161.24.

On Friday, November 1st, States Regional Joint Western sold 25,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $827,000.00.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.91. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 63,561 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $909,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 63.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

