State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock Position Decreased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in State Street by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of State Street by 118.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. StockNews.com lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.11.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $68.99 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,462.56. The trade was a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

