STAR Financial Bank Takes $738,000 Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. STAR Financial Bank owned about 2.70% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,100,000.

XTWY opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. BondBloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Twenty Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of twenty years. XTWY was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

