STAR Financial Bank Sells 158 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

STAR Financial Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.1% of STAR Financial Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $230.92 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $176.91 and a 52-week high of $242.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

