STAR Financial Bank Has $515,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

STAR Financial Bank reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $87.55 and a 12 month high of $131.56. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

