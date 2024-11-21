STAR Financial Bank Has $277,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

STAR Financial Bank cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Envoi LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,145,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

