STAR Financial Bank Has $277,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

STAR Financial Bank cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Envoi LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,145,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Performance
MDT stock opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.19.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
