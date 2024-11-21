STAR Financial Bank Has $210,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

STAR Financial Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,618,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 773,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,145,000 after buying an additional 67,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $293.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $223.61 and a twelve month high of $298.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.68 and its 200 day moving average is $273.93.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

