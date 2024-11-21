STAR Financial Bank Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $117.66 and a 12-month high of $144.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
