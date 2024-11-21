STAR Financial Bank Acquires New Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLFFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHLF. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,595,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,476,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,230 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after buying an additional 641,053 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,235,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,353,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,263,000 after buying an additional 71,222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

