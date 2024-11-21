Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Raised to “Hold” at DNB Markets

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $20.20 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.30. DNB Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 39.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.