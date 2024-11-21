SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SSI Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

