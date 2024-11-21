SR Bancorp Files 8-K Report with SEC

SR Bancorp, Inc. recently disclosed important information in a Form 8-K report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 20, 2024. The filing detailed key elements concerning SR Bancorp’s activities as a registered entity and included the highlights of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Get alerts:

In the report, SR Bancorp presented various materials from its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, including Exhibit 99.1, which outlined the content shared during the meeting. The company clarified that the information provided is in compliance with Item 7.01 and should not be considered as “filed” for Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Additionally, the filing highlighted that SR Bancorp has not committed to updating the said presentation. The document emphasized the non-admission of materiality for any information within the report, including Exhibit 99.1.

Moreover, the report included details under Item 9.01 regarding Financial Statements and Exhibits. As part of this section, the company disclosed specific exhibits, namely:

– Exhibit 99.1: Slides utilized during the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within an Inline XBRL document

The exhibit 99-1 presented a comprehensive overview of SR Bancorp’s business components, experienced management team, board of directors, financial highlights, loan compositions, deposit trends, profitability insights, shareholder value initiatives, and stockholder information. Noteworthy financial data and performance metrics were also shared in the exhibit, shedding light on the organization’s operational efficiency and overall standing in the market.

For instance, SR Bancorp detailed its assets, net loans, deposits, core net income, core EPS, core ROAA, tangible book value per share, and various other important financial figures for the fiscal year 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. The exhibit included insights on the growth in assets, loan compositions, allowance for credit losses, deposit trends, and the company’s efforts in creating shareholder value. Additionally, it gave an overview of the stockholder information, market cap, ownership details, and the company’s stock performance.

SR Bancorp’s proactive measures, as disclosed in the 8-K report, highlight the organization’s commitment to transparency and governance as it moves forward with its strategic initiatives and endeavors.

For more details and to access the full exhibit materials, interested parties can refer to SR Bancorp’s SEC filing dated November 20, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read SR Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

About SR Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also