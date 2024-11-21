SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Position Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 225.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 2.98% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMF. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

GMF stock opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $381.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $95.05 and a 12-month high of $130.43.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

