SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 720,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 546,599 shares.The stock last traded at $80.80 and had previously closed at $80.27.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.12.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

