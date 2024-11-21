Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino Sells 101 Shares

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $10,471.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,547.84. This trade represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $11,950.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 100 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $10,513.00.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.98. The stock had a trading volume of 775,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $129.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Copper

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Southern Copper by 172.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southern Copper

About Southern Copper



Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

