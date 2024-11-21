South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SOBO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on South Bow in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. US Capital Advisors upgraded South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get South Bow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on South Bow

South Bow Price Performance

South Bow Dividend Announcement

NYSE:SOBO opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. South Bow has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.

About South Bow

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.