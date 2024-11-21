Smithfield Trust Co Sells 135 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,974,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after acquiring an additional 444,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,796,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,431,000 after acquiring an additional 304,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $214.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $153.51 and a 12-month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 97.23%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

