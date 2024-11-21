Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 163 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FI opened at $217.94 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

