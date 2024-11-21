Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,986,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11,601.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,491 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,015.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,247,000 after purchasing an additional 808,914 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,732,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $127.83 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $75.40 and a one year high of $141.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.43.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

