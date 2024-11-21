Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up about 1.0% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co owned approximately 0.94% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $20,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 712,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,454,000 after buying an additional 114,259 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 134,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 110,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $67.43.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

