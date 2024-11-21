Smithfield Trust Co Has $7.12 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $139.00 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.42 and a 12-month high of $139.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

