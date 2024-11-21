Smithfield Trust Co Has $62.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Smithfield Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $62,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. RW Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Axos Invest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $377,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 359,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,377,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $249.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.99 and a 52-week high of $257.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

