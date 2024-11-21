Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of Churchill Downs worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 36.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $139.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $111.10 and a 12 month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $628.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Further Reading

