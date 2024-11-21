Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. 10,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 165,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Smart Share Global Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $185.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter. Smart Share Global had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

