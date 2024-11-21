Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 107,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 134,672 shares.The stock last traded at $28.09 and had previously closed at $27.58.

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

The company has a market cap of $587.05 million, a PE ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462,584 shares in the company, valued at $95,775,073.44. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 60,750 shares of company stock worth $1,905,655 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simulations Plus by 82.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Simulations Plus by 37.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

